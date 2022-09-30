DA Davidson Trims Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Target Price to $12.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.