D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after buying an additional 3,982,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. 1,763,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,291,446. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

