D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $306,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 309,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

