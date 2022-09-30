D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 430 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.52. 163,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

