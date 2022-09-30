D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 85,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $229,566,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.