Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $33.98 or 0.00176411 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,909.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

