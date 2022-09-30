CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 12,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 201,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 84,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 386,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

