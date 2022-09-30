CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.24. 239,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.53 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

