CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 95,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Insider Transactions at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.