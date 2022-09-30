CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $223.68. 2,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average is $216.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

