CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 304,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.