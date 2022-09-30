CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 99,132 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,132 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

