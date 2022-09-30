CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 169 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 215,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,286,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after buying an additional 380,221 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 142,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,264. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

