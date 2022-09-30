CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,040. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.