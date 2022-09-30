CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $36.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 964,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

