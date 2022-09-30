CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 67,250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.82. 192,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,322,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

