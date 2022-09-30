CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. 519,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,240,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

