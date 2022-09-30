CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers Purchases 17,000 Shares

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 17,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,528.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CSI Compressco Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.02%.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
