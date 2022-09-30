CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a market cap of $1.04 million and $56,030.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Profile

CryptoArt.Ai’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.