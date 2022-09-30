Crowny 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,085.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,389.47 or 0.99997654 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00061365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064454 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082531 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny (CRYPTO:CRWNY) is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

