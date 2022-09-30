Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.70.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK opened at $80.29 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

