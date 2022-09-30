CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,722. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.21. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

