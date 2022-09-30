Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Barclays

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,162. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

