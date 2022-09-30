Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 6.4%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.26 and last traded at $67.00. 11,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,337,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

