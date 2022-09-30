Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,651 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Genworth Financial worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 247,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.