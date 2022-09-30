Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IWO opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

