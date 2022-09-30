Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.