Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United States Cellular worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.18%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.