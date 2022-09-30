Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.86 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

