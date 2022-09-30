Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,376,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

