Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417,731 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

