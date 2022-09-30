Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

