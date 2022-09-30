Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,471,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

