Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

