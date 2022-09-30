Credit Suisse Group Lowers Saga (LON:SAGA) Price Target to GBX 92

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.
Saga Price Performance
Shares of SAGA traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 90.66 ($1.10). 841,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.69. Saga has a one year low of GBX 88.15 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of £127.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Saga Company Profile
