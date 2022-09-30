Credit Suisse Group Lowers Saga (LON:SAGA) Price Target to GBX 92

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

Saga Price Performance

Shares of SAGA traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 90.66 ($1.10). 841,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.69. Saga has a one year low of GBX 88.15 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of £127.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

