Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

