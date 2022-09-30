CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the August 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,053.0 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

