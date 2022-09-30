CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the August 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,053.0 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
