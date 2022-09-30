Cowen Lowers Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $11.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 844,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,819. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

