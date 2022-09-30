Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 4,307 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 474,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,899,108. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

