Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,924. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

