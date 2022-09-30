Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 35,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 21.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Generac Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. 59,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

