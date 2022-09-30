Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Up 62.1% in September

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the August 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,866. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,440. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

