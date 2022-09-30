Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.08

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Country Garden Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

