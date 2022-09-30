Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $560.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.15. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.