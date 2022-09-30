Cosmos (ATOM) Hits One Day Volume of $661.72 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.97 billion and $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $12.79 or 0.00065998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00088754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007905 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,585,999 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

