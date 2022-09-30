Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,264. Corteva has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

