Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Shares Down 24.7%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.
