Copiosa Coin Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.06 million and $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
