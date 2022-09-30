Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,645. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $262.91 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

