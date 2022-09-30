Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 54,730 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,730 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.08% of Unilever worth $92,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

